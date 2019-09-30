One Night Only 4th + Main Concert Announced Hosted by the Downriver Actors Guild

Come see the the band Country Rebel calls "country music's next super group".

With their high-energy stage performances and pure vocal talents, 4th + Main is quickly establishing themselves as the new crossroads in country music. This talented band combines a modern sound with a classic approach to making music. The band consists of Chase McDaniel, Randy Austin, Blake Whitlock, and downriver native Chris Chavez. The band is turning heads in the country music world with ten-time Grammy nominated producer Wayne Haun.

For Chavez, music is about changing lives: "All I want out of 4th + Main is to bring our fans some happiness. If they're going through a rough time, we can help them through that too. Aside from music, just as human beings, the goal is to connect with people and change lives for the better."

The show is Friday, October 4th at the Catherine A Daly Theatre. Tickets are $20 each, and can be purchased by calling 734-407-7020 or online at downriveractorsguild.net.

About the Downriver Actors Guild

The Downriver Actors Guild Theater group is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organized for the benefit of members of the community to provide education, entertainment and exposure to cultural experiences. The objectives of the organization are to produce the highest quality shows, to be a positive impact on our community, and to be an organization where everyone is welcome and has fun. "We do this for the love of theater."





