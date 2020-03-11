Oakland University School of Music, Theatre and Dance Issued Statement on COVID-19 Outbreak
Oakland University School of Music, Theatre and Dance has issued a statement regarding the COVID-19 outbreak:
"Attention SMTD Community:
With the State of Michigan declaring a state of emergency based on confirmed cases of COVID-19, we, at Oakland University, are taking a range of measures to protect and maintain the safety and health of our community. How this will affect the remainder of the SMTD performance season:
- All performances and events are suspended and/or postponed to the public until the end of the semester (or further notice.)
- Anyone who has already purchased a ticket has three options:
- Exchange your ticket for an event during our 20-21 performance season.
- Receive a refund: if you purchased your ticket online, you will be contacted by our box office manager. If you purchased your ticket in person, please contact the box office at mherald@startickets.com, (248) 370-4578 or visit during regular business hours (Tuesday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.)
- Do nothing - your ticket purchase will be a donation to SMTD.
Updates from the university can be found at
https://www.oakland.edu/coronavirus/. More information will follow as the situation progresses."