Northern Town Parodies' SCOOBY-DOO: A MUSICAL PARODY! Set To Release On YouTube

THE GANG IS BACK!

After a successful summer season, the Michigan based comedy-theatre group returns with a one-act comedy production. This Friday, Northern Town Parody Musicals reveals their take on an iconic "children's" cartoon in SCOOBY-DOO: A MUSICAL PARODY! NTP's latest endeavor will premiere on Friday, January 14th, 2022 at 8 pm EST. The production will be streamed free of charge on the Northern Town Parodies YouTube account.

One year after Mystery Inc went their separate ways, the gang is called back to the Theatre Von-Herring to investigate the shenanigans of a familiar Phantom. Forced to work together again, the gang splits up, splits back together again, and unravels the mystery plaguing the theatre. Along the way, the members of Mystery Inc attempt to dismantle the character tropes that they've been subjected to for decades.

Classic 70's hits, over-the-top characters, and a highly entertaining script by Jack Doyle and Nina Groll make for a hilarious hour-long spectacle. SCOOBY-DOO: A MUSICAL PARODY! is a fast-paced and energetic take on the classic Hannah Barbara cartoon characters. It's fun for the whole family! Well, family members who are over the age of 18.

Northern Town Parodies has made uploading their shows to YouTube a tradition after their live performances. "We really try to make our shows accessible to everyone. That's super important to us, and it's allowed us to cultivate a pretty substantial online following over the last few months. It started just because we wanted to document the process, but it's become so much more than that. It's amazing to see something that you created make total strangers really happy" (Jack Doyle, Fred/NTP Co-Founder).

"The response has been incredible, and nothing that we ever could have expected. This is what we love to do, and it's so awesome to see other people enjoying it as well. It's kind of surreal, honestly. Jack and I started this as a way to hang out with our friends, and to make some people laugh. Everyone works very hard, and we couldn't ask for a better audience" (Nina Groll, Daphne/NTP Co-Founder).

The production had no director and was instead devised by the company of actors and creative team members, all of whom had equal say in what happened on the stage. a??a??"My favorite part of Scooby-Doo was that everyone could participate and have their voices heard! During the rehearsal process, it was so much fun watching everyone bring their ideas to the table. The creativity was spiraling!" (Amelia Rummler, Velma).

Followers of Northern Town Parodies will recognize some familiar faces in the small company of only eight actors. "During an NTP production, the cast and crew become like family. Through open communication and trust NTP creates a theatre space like none other." (Callie Decorte, Stage Manager). "It's just great that everyone wants to come back, for some of us this is our fourth NTP show, three of which were in the last 7 months. It's great to bring in new faces too, it's like expanding the family every time a new member joins the company. I'm excited to bring in more people in the future." (Jack Doyle, Fred/NTP Co-Founder).

"We literally started rehearsing in Jack's living room and backyard. Prior to this show, we've performed everywhere that isn't a theatre. Being in a new space is so exciting, and it's getting us thinking about the future. We don't have any plans to stop anytime soon" (Nina Groll, Daphne/NTP Co-Founder).

The ensemble cast features Lizzy Peake as Scooby, Noah Walther as Shaggy, Nina Groll as Daphne, Jack Doyle as Fred, Amelia Rummler as Velma, Jenna Doyle as Scrappy, Hannah Norman as the Countess, and Josh Moore as the Phantom.

The Creative Team includes Nick Collucci (Sound Design), Callie Decorte (Stage Management), Jack Doyle (Writer), Jenna Doyle (Puppet Design), Nina Groll (Writer/Choreographer), Josh Moore (Vocal Captain), Amelia Rummler (Props) and Raghav Sharma (Lighting Design/Props).

SCOOBY-DOO: A MUSICAL PARODY! is rated R for vulgar language, profanity, and crude humor.