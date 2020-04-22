Nicely Theatre Group Presents an Online One-Act Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Nicely Theatre Group invites playwrights to submit their original, small-cast One-Act Plays (approx. 20 minutes/15 pages) to be cast, produced, and showcased through an online reading to be marketed to and shared with the public.

FEE: No fee

RESTRICTIONS: Open to all playwrights, length of play approx. 20 minutes/15 pages

SUBMISSION METHOD: Email, PDF files to info@nicelytheatregroup.org

DEADLINE: May 1, 2020

How it works:

Playwrights will submit their One Acts to Nicely Theatre Group via email to info@nicelytheatregroup.org. The deadline for submissions is May 1, 2020.

Nicely Theatre Group will review all submissions and choose the One-Act Plays to produce; selected playwrights will be notified by May 15, 2020.

The selected One Acts will be cast, rehearsed, recorded and edited during the week of May 18, 2020.

Nicely Theatre Group will then present the produced One Acts (including brief introductions by the playwrights) to the public through the Nicely Theatre Group web site.

One-Act plays produced by Nicely Theatre Group are owned by the author. Prior to production and publication, the writer must agree to grant Nicely a license to cast, rehearse, produce, showcase, record, edit, publish, broadcast and rebroadcast to the public the One-Act Play through our website.

Nicely Theatre Group is a professional, non-profit theatre dedicated to increasing public access to live theatre with affordable, diverse performances. Our productions are inclusive and representative of our community while growing and supporting the arts in the metropolitan Detroit area. See www.nicelytheatre.org for more information





