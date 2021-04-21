New Plays Born Out of Chaos, Creativity, and Constraints in Open Book Theatre Company's Online New Play Festival

Weekend Wonders is back for the fourth and final month! Open Book Theatre's online new play festival has teams of artists creating brand new short plays and streaming them live, all within a 48 hour window.

"We wanted to provide a safe, fun, and free way to explore live theatre while we're still battling this pandemic," said Open Book's Artistic Director Krista Schafer Ewbank. "The themes and tight timeframe provide additional fun and excitement, and it's amazing to see what the artists are able to do under such restrictions. Art has always responded to what's happening in the world, and this unique online festival is a way that we are doing that. We're giving these artists who have been largely out of work a chance to play, and our audience who miss the theater a chance to see new theatrical work." She added that the festival has allowed them to work with both new and familiar artists, broadening their network, as well as reach new audiences. "It's been a success on so many fronts. We may give it another life in some form or another later on. The pandemic restrictions have forced us to think creatively, and we'll take those lessons with us in the way we work forever, even when we can gather safely in the theatre."

The event is free to watch, and will be streamed live on the Open Book Theatre Company Facebook page at 8pm this Saturday. It can also be watched at a later time, although "there's nothing like the energy of knowing it's happening in real time, right now! It's still live theatre," said Schafer Ewbank.

April's festival plays will be performed live on Saturday, April 24th and will feature 16 wonderful artists, including directors Sara Vazquez, Taylor Morrow, Luna Alexander, and Lindsey Brown; playwrights Daniel DeRey, Craig Ester, Meg Berger, and Daniel Williams; and performers Maurizio Dominguez, Danielle Peck, Leah Fox, Forest Hudson, Margaret (Maggie) Gilkes, Kenny Foster, and Maya Gangadharan. The April festival is sponsored by Laurent and Erica Chappuis. The theme will be announced and teams will be chosen by drawing names live at 8pm on Thursday, April 22nd and the 48 hour clock starts ticking for writing and rehearsing the shows, which will each be approximately 10 minutes long.

More information about Weekend Wonders, as well as Open Book's other offerings, can be found on their website, openbooktc.com. Or follow Open Book's Facebook page for all the announcements!