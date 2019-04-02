Neighborhood Theatre Group Weaves Poetry And Music Together For COFFEEHOUSE THEATRE: WORDS AND SONGS

Neighborhood Theatre Group in Ypsilanti presents CoffeeHouse Theatre: Words and Songs on April 13 at 8pm and April 14 at 2pm at The Back Office Studio (13 N. Washington St) in downtown Ypsilanti. Doors open one hour before each show for a special pre-show jazz concert with Rudy Bernick on accordion and guest bassists Paul Keller (Saturday) and Trevor Lamb (Sunday). Tickets are $7 and are available online at www.ntgypsi.org

For this end of season fundraiser, Neighborhood Theatre Group will transform The Back Office Studio into a coffeehouse! Cozy up with a cup of joe or cocoa from Bearclaw Coffee and join us for an evening of poetry and music from some of the areas most talented performers. CoffeeHouse Theatre will feature poems by beloved poets such as Emily Dickinson, Maya Angelou, Shel Silverstein, Langston Hughes, Carl Sandburg, and local writers, as well as music selections from Guys and Dolls, Spamalot, and Show Boat to name a few.

Directed and conceived by Dianne Bernick, CoffeeHouse Theatre showcases the talents of R. Darrow Bernick, Eric Hohnke, Maegan Murphy, Emily Rogers-Driskell, and Craig VanKempen and features Tom Hett on piano and bass and Rudy Bernick on accordion.

Neighborhood Theatre Group (NTG) is dedicated to cultivating a welcoming and collaborative environment for theatre artists in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Featuring original works, sketch shows, and cabarets, NTG believes in theatre's ability to bring individuals together. NTG was founded in 2015 by theatre artists Kristin Anne Danko and A.M. Dean after moving to Ypsilanti from Chicago's experimental theatre scene.

For more information visit www.ntgypsi.org or email NeighborhoodTheatreGroup@gmail.com. You can also follow NTG on social media: facebook.com/neighborhoodtheatregroup and Instagram @neighborhoodtheatregroup.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You