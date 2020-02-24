Neighborhood Theatre Group Presents The Premiere Of THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS

Neighborhood Theatre Group (NTG) is proud to present Thoughts and Prayers, a new play by A.M. Dean. February 28 - March 1 and March 6-8 at Riverside Arts Center Studio One (76 N. Huron St.) in downtown Ypsilanti. Friday and Saturday performances are at 8pm and Sunday performances are at 2pm. Tickets are $12 online, $15 at door, $7 students (w/ a valid ID). Due to the intimate nature of the performance space there will be no late seating. Purchase tickets online at: ntgthoughtsandprayers.brownpapertickets.com

In Thoughts and Prayers by Ypsilanti's own A.M. Dean. a gun and manifesto are found in the trumpet case of a high school student. The botched school shooting leads to an experiment by the Department of Education to militarize teachers. When Huron Valley High School becomes the test subject, veteran teacher Melanie Webber must decide if she will comply. Thoughts and Prayers is directed by Marisa Dluge and stars Mimi Blackford, Eric Hohnke, Mike Sandusky, Debbie Secord, Kate Umstatter, and Craig VanKempen.

Writer A.M. Dean is a native of Whitehall, MI and was voted Runner Up for "Best Writer" in Current Magazine's Best of Washtenaw 2018.. He's had numerous plays and musicals produced throughout the midwest including Cryptic, Dispatches from the Dumb Decade, Beaver's Long Strange Trip, and Carl, Baby (Michigan), The Former Things (Michigan and Chicago), Escape from the Haltzburg Boy's Choir and 15 Minutes (Chicago). A.M. Dean is a resident of Ypsilanti and a proud company member and co-founder of Neighborhood Theatre Group.

Neighborhood Theatre Group is proud to partner with Moms Demand Action for this production.

This production is made possible with support from The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and The Arts Alliance

Neighborhood Theatre Group is dedicated to cultivating a welcoming and collaborative environment for theatre artists in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Featuring original works, sketch shows, cabarets, and self-produced videos - NTG believes in theatre's ability to bring individuals together. NTG was founded in 2015 by theatre artists Kristin Anne Danko and Aaron Dean after moving to Ypsilanti from Chicago's experimental theatre scene.

For more information visit www.ntgypsi.org or email info@ntgypsi.org. You can also follow NTG on social media: facebook.com/neighborhoodtheatregroup and Instagram @neighborhoodtheatregroup.





