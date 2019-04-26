Neighborhood Theatre Group Closes Out 4th Season With Sketch Comedy

Neighborhood Theatre Group (NTG) in Ypsilanti, is closing out their 4th season with a brand new original sketch comedy show, TRENDING NOW, at The Back Office Studio (13 N. Washington St) in downtown Ypsilanti. TRENDING NOW runs May 10-12 and 16-19, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $10 Online, $12 at Door; $7 Students (with valid ID). Tickets available at https://trendingnow.brownpapertickets.com/ Thursday, May 16 is Theatre Industry Night! Bring a headshot and/or resume to receive $5 tickets! (at door only)

TRENDING NOW is an original sketch comedy show about fads, fashion, and fandom! From Lite Brite, to Star Wars and Klingons, to Twitter, to the Cotton Eye Joe, NTG is going to #DoThatThang. TRENDING NOW is written by NTG, directed by Kristin Anne Danko, starring A.M. Dean, Kylista Geiger, Tom Hett, Eric Hohnke, and Alice Kepchar, with original choreography by Alice Kepchar and sound design by Eric Hohnke. TRENDING NOW is sure to make you LOL.

Free parking in downtown Ypsilanti. Be sure to check out all the amazing restaurants and bars downtown before or after the show! This show is not appropriate for young children.

Neighborhood Theatre Group is dedicated to cultivating a welcoming and collaborative environment for theatre artists in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Featuring original works, sketch shows, cabarets, and self-produced videos - NTG believes in theatre's ability to bring individuals together. NTG was founded in 2015 by theatre artists Kristin Anne Danko and A.M. Dean after moving to Ypsilanti from Chicago's experimental theatre scene.

For more information visit www.ntgypsi.org or email NeighborhoodTheatreGroup@gmail.com. You can also follow NTG on social media: facebook.com/neighborhoodtheatregroup and Instagram @neighborhoodtheatregroup.





