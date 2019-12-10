Neighborhood Theatre Group Brings Holiday TV Movies To The Stage In An Original Musical Parody

Neighborhood Theatre Group (NTG) is proud to present A Man for Christmas: A Made for TV Musical Parody, an original musical by Kristin Anne Danko and A.M. Dean. December 13-14 at 8pm and December 15 at 2pm at The Back Office Studio (13 N. Washington St) in downtown Ypsilanti. Tickets are $10 online, $12 at door, and $7 students (with valid ID). Purchase tickets online at www.manforchristmas.brownpapertickets.com General seating. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Free parking in downtown Ypsilanti. This show is appropriate for ages 18+.

NTG is bringing those holiday TV movies (we know you watch them) to the stage in an original musical parody. Its engagement season and 20 something Kinzley, an assistant and aspiring writer for BANGS! Magazine, is still single and turning 30 on Christmas Day! She returns home to her small town of Whispering Pines to celebrate the double engagement of her sister and dad (not to each other). If she can win the affections of Eric Silverspoon, she can make it a triple engagement, receive a promotion, and make all her dreams come true this Christmas!

Written by Kristin Anne Danko and A.M. Dean and directed by Kristin Anne Danko. Starring A.M. Dean, Marisa Dluge, Kylista Geiger, Maegan Murphy, Angela VanKempen, Craig VanKempen, and Kelli Zwolinski with Tom Hett on piano.

Neighborhood Theatre Group is dedicated to cultivating a welcoming and collaborative environment in Ypsilanti, Michigan for theatre artists. Featuring original works, sketch shows, cabarets, and self-produced videos - NTG believes in theatre's ability to bring individuals together. NTG was founded in 2015 by theatre artists Kristin Anne Danko and A.M. Dean after moving to Ypsilanti from Chicago's experimental theatre scene.

Email info@ntgypsi.org for more information. You can also follow NTG on social media: facebook.com/neighborhoodtheatregroup and Instagram @neighborhoodtheatregroup. www.ntgypsi.org





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You