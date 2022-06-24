National Tour of SWAN LAKE Comes To Wharton Center For One Night Only

Swan Lake, a part of the World Ballet Series, is coming to Wharton Center for one night only on October 25, 2022, for a performance by a multinational cast of 50 professional ballet dancers. The dancers will bring the most famous love story to the Cobb Great Hall Stage, with the splendor that has mesmerized ballet audiences for over a century, plus a bit more. East Lansing is among 52 cities across the United States the ballet will visit including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, and Atlanta.

Tickets are on sale now from $31.

Audiences will once again see the iconic "Dance of the Little Swans," count the 32 fouettés performed by Odile, and immerse themselves in the magic of Tchaikovsky's music.

The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic. Added choreography accents the production.

World Ballet Series is a unique concept combining the world's most beloved ballets performed live on theatrical stages across the nation.

Gathered to bring the breathtaking beauty of classical dance to audiences, a cast of 50 professional ballet dancers represents 10 countries, united by a passion for enriching classical ballet traditions through brilliant and critically acclaimed new productions of the world classics.

For more information, visit the official website: www.worldballetseries.com

COVID-19 health and safety protocols continue to evolve. Please visit to review the most up-to-date information and requirements HERE