NIGHT BLOOMING Opens at The Detroit Repertory Theatre This Month

The Detroit Repertory Theatre presents the Michigan Professional Premiere of Night Blooming by Joseph Zettelmaier, opening on April 15 and running until May 22, 2022. Opening nights at the Detroit Repertory Theatre are always a celebration as guests are invited to stay after the play and join in a complimentary champagne toast to a new production on the Rep stage.

In Night Blooming, a nomadic Arapaho Native American grandmother reclaims three afflicted generations from the New Mexico desert: her abandoned daughter, her precocious grandchild -- and her wandering self. This gorgeous play about the choices young mothers make is the perfect play for the season that celebrates mothers.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturday evenings at 8:30 p.m., and matinees are 3 p.m. on Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are still the most affordable for professional theatre in the region at $20 advance, $25 day of performance. Purchase tickets and find information at www.detroitreptheatre.com or call the Box Office at (313) 868-1347.

The playwright Joseph Zettelmaier (ADRIAN) returns to the Detroit Rep after the premiere of his play Channel Cat in 2019. He is a Michigan-based playwright and four-time nominee for the Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association Award for best new play.

Director Kelly Komlen (DEARBORN) has acted in a number of plays at the Detroit Rep, and Night Blooming marks her Detroit Rep directorial debut. By her side will be Detroit Rep company regular, Yolanda Jack (DETROIT) as her Stage Manager.