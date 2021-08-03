Muskegon Civic Theatre Announces Season 37

After its last season was wiped out by the Covid-19 pandemic, Muskegon Civic Theatre is returning to live, indoor performances.

Starting this fall, MCT will stage five regular mainstage productions in the downtown Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western: "Steel Magnolias" (Oct. 8-23), "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)" (Nov. 19 through Dec. 5, "Always ... Patsy Cline" (Jan. 14-22, 2022), "Clue: On Stage" (Feb. 11-26, 2022), and "Mamma Mia!" (April 28 through May 1, 2022).

Also, on tap, Sept. 11 and 12, is "The Wizard of Oz" which will be performed as MCT's return to The Penguin Project, a theatre program offering performance opportunities for young people with special needs.

The theme for the 2021-2022 season is "Welcome back!" The slate of shows represents productions that MCT has done before, were part of the previous season but canceled by the pandemic, or were unavailable to be performed when they were originally selected.

All shows except "Always ... Patsy Cline," "Mamma Mia!" and "The Wizard of Oz" will be staged in the 165-seat Beardsley Theater, located in the Hilt Building portion of the Frauenthal Center.

"Mamma Mia!" and "The Wizard of Oz" will be in the historic, 1,725-seat Frauenthal Theater, the cornerstone of the Frauenthal Center complex.

"Always ... Patsy Cline" will be a Black Box production at the Frauenthal, with the performers and audiences both on stage.

Season ticket packages are available now and very in price from $95 - $110 on the MCT website: www.muskegoncivictheatre.org

The shows will be presented safely, with an eye towards whatever public safety protocols require, including the wearing of masks. MCT will adhere to protocols in force at the Frauenthal Center.

"It's been a long year and, with the continued vaccination effort and reaching herd immunity, we can safely return in the fall," said Jason Paul Bertoia, MCT's managing director. "As of now we hope that, at the very least, we are looking at masked audiences; hoping the social distancing guidelines, and limits to audience size are both lifted.

"(We) will continue to keep our audiences informed of changes to health and safety protocols in partnership with the Frauenthal."