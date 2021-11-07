Motor City Brass Band: SOUNDS OF THE SEASON Annual Holiday Concert Announced

Motor City Brass Band will present their holiday special, Sounds of the Season on Dec. 19, 3 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

Join Motor City Brass Band for their annual holiday concert. All seats are General Admission. Adults $18 and Seniors $15 (service fees will apply). Senior discount available by calling or visiting the Theater Box Office (313 943 2354). Box Office Hours are Thursday and Friday from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Box Office also open two hours before performance through intermission. Children age 12 & under are admitted free.

For tickets, call (313) 943-2354 or click here.

According to their website, Motor City Brass Band is Michigan's first competitive British style brass band, annually participating in the North American Brass Band Association or US Open Championships in addition to performing a full schedule of subscription and community performances. MCBB is directed by Craig Strain who generates a strong synergy throughout the band in every musical genre. Under Craig's skillful direction the individual talent of even the finest player is often exceeded in context of the ensemble as a whole. Craig's most sensitive interpretations in both his arrangements and conducting has won the heart of both player and listener alike.