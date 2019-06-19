Monster Box Theatre Presents STUPID F---ING BIRD

In this comedic, irreverent and contemporary remix of Chekhov's, The Seagull, Aaron Posner's, Stupid Fucking Bird stages the timeless battle between young and old, the anguish of unrequited love and the true meaning of it all. This play contains some strong language (as implied by the title).

An aspiring, young director rampages against the art created by his mother, an aging Hollywood star, and her generation while a young actress vies for the affection of a mature, famous novelist. The Bird characters, fully aware that they're in a play, also include a song writing cook, a doctor and a muffin loving buddy. Everyone discovers how disappointing art, revolution and love can be. Con loves Nina, Nina loves Trig. Emma loves Trig. Dev loves Mash. Mash loves Con. And no one loves Sorn.

"Stupid Fucking Bird" will be running June 21st - 30th at Monster Box Theatre in Waterford.

Tickets are $28 at the door. Advance discounted tickets are available now at www.monsterboxtheatre.com or by calling our box office - 248 787-1400. The theatre is wheelchair accessible.





