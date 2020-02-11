Monster Box Theatre Presents NEXT TO NORMAL

They're a picture-perfect American family. Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens. Yet, their lives are anything but perfect because Diana, mother and wife, has been battling bipolar disorder for years.

This modern rock musical won three Tony Awards in 2009 and the Pulitzer Prize for its heartbreaking, humorous and unflinchingly authentic storytelling. The powerful score of beautifully crafted songs punctuates the journey of each character.

"Audiences are given a chance to look into their neighbors' windows to see the moments that aren't posted on Facebook or Instagram," says director Barbie Weisserman. "When we look with an open heart, we see that grieving, loss, depression, and the deep but impossible desire to be 'normal' are issues that everyone grapples with at some point. Through this emotional journey, we realize that we're really looking at ourselves. We see that we're not alone; that we're all flawed and human - we're all just next to normal. It's an incredibly powerful and hopeful message."

Next to Normal runs February 28 through March 15. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm, and Thursday, March 5th at 7:30 pm. Shows will take place at Monster Box Theatre (2529 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford, MI.)

Tickets are $35 at the door with advance discount tickets available now. For full performance dates, times, and to purchase tickets, please visit us at monsterboxtheatre.com or contact our Box Office by phone/text at 248.787.1400.





