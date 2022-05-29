Miller Auditorium Welcomes New Technical Director

Miller Auditorium, the premier performing arts venue in West Michigan, announced today that Guy Barks, Technical Director, plans to retire from Miller Auditorium on June 30, 2022, after a distinguished 48-year career with the Auditorium. "Guy has been an integral part of Miller Auditorium for nearly 50 years and I estimate there have been 1400 shows that have crossed our stage in the year's Guy has been on staff," said Tracey Lawie Director of Miller Auditorium. "He has seen nearly every single one from the wings. I've been at Miller for over 23 years, and after working together for so long, your coworkers become family. I am so excited for what this next chapter will bring for him, but we will miss him. I can't think of a show without seeing Guy along the rail backstage."

Miller Auditorium also announced today that George Eric Perry, who currently serves as Senior Stage Technician for Miller Auditorium, has been named Barks' successor. Perry will be responsible for all backstage activities of Miller such as supervision of technical staff for incoming national tours, preparing assessment of expected costs and setting up time estimates as well. He will also oversee all backstage departments from an operational standpoint and advise management about technical requirements and equipment needs.

Perry, a Vicksburg native, has worked in the entertainment industry for over 25 years. He has toured nationally with various shows, with his expertise in lighting and carpentry. During Miller's Covid closure, he opened Sawdust & Levity along with two partners. That company is made up of theatre professionals who apply their unique skills in creative solution-finding to fine woodworking, furniture creation, and beyond to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.

For more information about Miller Auditorium, a 3,497-capacity seated venue on Western Michigan's campus, visit www.millerauditorium.com.

Pictured: Guy Barks

Pictured: George Eric Perry