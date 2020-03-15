Miller Auditorium Cancels and Postpones Upcoming Performances

Miller Auditorium, acting in compliance with the emergency declaration issued by Governor Whitmer and policies enacted by the University has suspended, cancelled or postponed all public events beginning today (March 13) at 5 p.m. through Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

Governor Whitmer has called for cancellation of all events with anticipated attendance of over 100 people and has banned all events with anticipated attendance of over 250 people. This includes all rentals, Broadway and Spotlight productions being held during that time period.

That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody has been postponed and we are working with the show to secure a new date. WAITRESS has been cancelled. In addition, all Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra and WMU School of Music events scheduled to take place at Miller during this time have been cancelled.

These cancellations have not come lightly, and represent a loss not just to Miller, but our community at large. The shows that come to Miller have an economic impact of over $11 Million annually, and our community relies on institutions such as ours to keep it vibrant and vital. However, the health and safety of our patrons and staff is our utmost priority.

Ticket holders for these Miller events may request refunds, but we do ask that you consider turning your ticket back in as a tax-deductible donation. To request a refund or donate the value of your ticket, please contact the Miller Auditorium box office at (269) 387-2300.

WMU provides daily updates to the situation at www.wmich.edu/covid-19. Please visit this website for ongoing updates about the University's response, and www.millerauditorium.com for updates regarding Miller events. We truly appreciate the support of our patrons and community.





