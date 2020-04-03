Miller Auditorium Announces Update Regarding Final Shows of 2019/20 Season

Miller Auditorium has released the following statement:



Once again, thank you for your patience and support as we confirm details regarding the status of our upcoming season events at Miller Auditorium. We have been working diligently with the shows to ensure we follow government mandates for temporarily suspending operations to protect our patrons, staff and community. To this end, it has been decided to postpone the three remaining shows on Miller's 2019-20 season. This includes:

BLUE MAN GROUP

Gordon Lightfoot in Concert

CATS

We are working with the show producers to confirm new dates for these shows. If you are a ticket holder, please hang on to your tickets. We will alert you when we have new dates to announce. At present, the following events have been cancelled:

WAITRESS

The Color Purple

Ticket holders for these Miller events have already been refunded back to the payment method they used for their purchase. Ticket holders should see a credit on their billing statements or will receive a check if payment was made by cash or check. If you purchased your tickets through a third party, you must contact them directly for refunds.



In addition, these previously announced events were postponed:

That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody

Theresa Caputo

dates have been confirmed for these events and ticket holders have been contacted via email. You can find additional information at www.millerauditorium.com.



As a reminder, Miller Auditorium operations have been temporarily suspended through April 25, 2020 so regular phone and emails are not available. If you need assistance, you may send an email to miller-comments@wmich.edu and someone will assist you.



WMU provides daily updates to the situation at www.wmich.edu/covid-19, and please visit www.millerauditorium.com for updates regarding Miller events. We truly appreciate the support of our patrons and community. Thank you for helping us keep our community safe.

Sincerely,

Tracey Lawie

Director

Miller Auditorium





