Miller Auditorium Announces Event Postponements

Miller Auditorium is in close contact with production companies that bring shows to the facility. Productions are a collaboration between Miller and the company. A decision to cancel is largely at the discretion of the production company.

That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. has been postponed at the discretion of the production company. Miller is working with the show to secure a new date later in the season. Those who have purchased tickets from Miller Auditorium to That Golden Girls Show will receive information regarding the new date, ticket exchanges and refunds. The ticket office is working to ensure this process runs as smoothly as possible.

At this time, all other performances are taking place as scheduled, but Miller will evaluate with show producers as each gets nearer.

The health and safety of our patrons and all who visit Miller is of utmost importance. Miller will continue to send updates as information becomes available.

If patrons have questions, they should call the ticket office at (269) 387-2300 or stay up to date at www.millerauditorium.com.

For the latest information from Western Michigan University regarding COVID-19 visit wmich.edu/covid-19.





