Miller Auditorium Announces 2019-20 Marana Group Spotlight Series

Miller Auditorium is excited to announce its 2019-20 Marana Group Spotlight Series. The lineup is packed with both new events and the return of a few patron favorites including The Piano Guys, Jersey Boys, RIVERDANCE on its 25th anniversary tour and more! The Marana Group Spotlight Series rounds out our previously announced Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan Series of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical (Nov. 15 - 17, 2019), Les Misérables (Jan. 28 - Feb. 2, 2020), WAITRESS (March 27 - 29, 2020), Blue Man Group (May 1 - 3, 2020) and CATS (May 15 - 17, 2020). As in seasons past, additional shows will be added to the Marana Group Spotlight Series throughout the season and notifications will be sent to Miller e-club members: www.millerauditorium.com/eclub.

Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan season subscriptions are available now and are the best way to receive discounted tickets and priority seating. Subscribers can see all five Broadway shows for as low as $34 each. Subscriptions are available now at www.millerauditorium.com/subscribe. As an extra benefit, subscribers can add Spotlight Series shows to their order, most at a discounted rate.

Another way to gain early access and priority seating is to become a Friend of Miller. With donation levels starting as low as $25, members can purchase priority discounted tickets to any of our Marana Group Spotlight Series events and, depending on donation level, be the first in line for tickets to any of our Broadway shows before they go on sale to the general public. Members will also be notified when a new show is added to the season and have the ability to purchase tickets first, ensuring you get the best seats in the house.

Single ticket on-sale dates begin later this summer. Group tickets are available now for all performances by calling (269) 387-2312. Most shows have discounts available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, or to view a season calendar, visit www.millerauditorium.com or call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300.

2019 – 20 MILLER AUDITORIUM MARANA GROUP SPOTLIGHT SERIES:

-Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour:

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m.

-Farewell Angelina: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 @ 8 p.m.

-The Piano Guys: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 @ 7:30 p.m.

-Jersey Boys: Wednesday, Jan. 15 & Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.

-Colin Mochrie (of Whose Line is it, Anyway?) presents HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis

(Featuring Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci): Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 @ 8 p.m.

-Dinosaur World Live: Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 @ 2 p.m.

-The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.

-PIANO BATTLE Andreas Kern vs. Paul Cibis: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 @ 8 p.m.

-Riverdance New 25th Anniversary Show: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.

-Dance Theatre of Harlem: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 @ 8 p.m.

-DRUM TAO 2020: Sunday, March 1, 2020 @ 3 p.m.

-That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody: Thursday, March 19, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.

-The Color Purple: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @ 7:30 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You