Midland Center Launches Streaming Platform For Live Virtual Events

Shift Your Perspective on In-Person Events with a Virtual Pass.

As restaurants, gyms and other public facilities begin to open, our theaters that are often so vibrant, remain dark. Life as we know it is returning to a new normal - mask in tow of course - and yet large gathering of patrons who enjoy live entertainment remain at home.

But not any longer, Midland Center for the Arts has launched an exciting new streaming platform for those missing the ambience and authentic experience of an in-person event on our stages. Similar to other streaming services many households have readily available, including Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, the Center has created the Virtual Pass, a local source for exciting offerings with artists, storytellers, illusionists and much more.

"While our loyal patrons of the Midland Symphony Orchestra and other popular series like Broadway & Beyond are anxious to return to the Center, we know that in the coming months we will need to bring them a new way to experience live entertainment, which is why we have created a Virtual Auditorium to gather with neighbors and friends," said Midland Center President & CEO, Terri Trotter.

The streaming platform features a diverse lineup of programming for audiences of all ages, with a handful of live events and experiences available each month. For just $9.99 a month, passholders get unlimited access to more than a dozen events through December, and can interact with guests before and during the performance. The service is available at a discount for MSO and Broadway & Beyond season subscribers, and free for donors of $1,000 or more.

While many of our favorite events like the fall season for the Midland Symphony Orchestra, and classically trained vocalists are included in the Virtual Pass, the platform also offers an array of new experiences to try including a virtual escape room; the viral TikTok a capella trio, T3; international thought-leader and advocate on anti-racism, Ibram X. Kendi; and much more to be announced throughout the fall.

The Virtual Pass is available for subscription now, starting at just $9.99 a month, or you can buy the first four months, Sept. - Dec. for $39.96 - with one-month costing less than the amount for a single event. For those looking to attend a single event versus subscribing for the Virtual Pass, single event tickets are available for each performance as well. For a full list of dates and events, visit www.midlandcenter.org/virtualpass.

