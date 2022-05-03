Midland Center For The Arts Announces CATS, MY FAIR LADY, and More for 2022-23 Season

Embark on a journey to discover a world of possibilities right here in the Great Lakes Bay Region. From dazzling Broadway musicals to symphonic masterworks, captivating artists and theatrical productions featuring members of our community, the next season at Midland Center for the Arts presents a vast array of possibilities for all people to enjoy. New subscription sales will begin May 31, 2022, with single tickets available for purchase at a later date.

The 2022-23 Broadway & Beyond series begins with My Fair Lady, the lavish new production of the beloved musical from Lincoln Center Theater; the Broadway holiday sensation, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical; the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Book of Mormon; the magical and breathtaking seven-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Cats; and the fabulously fun and high-energy, Legally Blonde - The Musical.

Audiences can experience cultures from around the world with Nobuntu, a five-part a cappella vocal ensemble of women from Zimbabwe, performing Afro Jazz and Gospel; the two-time Grammy Award-nominated ensemble, Sones de México; a boldly innovative and powerful mix of deep-rooted Indian classical ragas, chants, brass band arrangements, jazz harmonies, and hip-hop-infused rhythms from Aditya Prakash Ensemble; and First Nations Mi'kmaq fiddler and singer, Morgan Toney, celebrating his native language, elders and heritage.

The Midland Symphony Orchestra will open its season with Symphonic Dances: Rebirth, Renewal & West Side Story, featuring a dynamic work by young composer Dai Wei, Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances and selections from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story; then a collaboration between the Midland Symphony Orchestra and the Choirs of the Center performing the most significant choral-orchestral masterwork ever written in Mozart Requiem & More; the annual Center tradition of Holiday Pops featuring Broadway star Ali Ewoldt (Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story); sensational guest pianist, Evren Ozel, for Shostakovich & Tchaikovsky; and concluding with Michigan native and popular soloist, George Goad, for Taking Fate In Our Hands.

Center Stage Theatre, the Center's community theatre company, begins on the outdoor stage this summer with Jonathan Larson's, Pulitzer Prize winning Rent; then returns indoors for Little Women, the timeless story based on Louisa May Alcott's adorned novel; A Christmas Story, The Musical, based on the perennial holiday movie favorite; the transcendent story of resilience and triumph, These Shining Lives; and the innovative, spellbinding play, intertwined with music and dance, The Sparrow.

MATRIX:MIDLAND will present fresh ideas that are inspiring and thought-provoking with Kate the Chemist, scientist, best-selling author and entertainer who makes science fun, engaging and entertaining for all ages; Hiplet Ballerinas, a fusion between classical pointe technique, hip-hop, African rhythms, classical ballet, and a variety of urban dance styles; the leading expert in infrared technology and Midland-native guiding the exploration of the Milky Way, Dr. Marcia Rieke; and the forgotten story of Mozart's sister, performed by one extraordinary actress, The Other Mozart.

The Center offers the best seats at the best price with a season subscription. Subscribers receive many benefits including ticket discounts, access to priority seating before tickets go on sale to the public, and flexibility with your package purchase. For more information on becoming a subscriber today, visit midlandcenter.org. New subscription sales will begin May 31, 2022