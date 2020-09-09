Michigan's ELECTRIC SIX Release New Single, Tease 2021 Covers Album

Listen to "Eye in the Sky" below!

American Garage Rock revivalists Electric Six, perhaps best known for their the smash hit singles "Danger! High Voltage" and "Gay Bar," have just released a new studio recording featuring the band's superb take on the The Alan Parsons Project's 1982 rock classic "Eye In The Sky." E6's version maintains the song's haunted air but vocalist/founder Dick Valentine adds grit and soul to the chorus with his trademark passionate howls while the rest of the band, including lead guitarist Johnny Na$hinal, keyboardist Tait Nucleus?, rhythm guitarist Da Vé, and bassist Rob Lower, give the song a modern feel without sacrificing any of the vintage '80s vibes.

The band had this to say about the single, "The highlight of this project for us was actually discovering what Alan Parsons looks like. We always pictured him as a tender, slender man for some reason....maybe looking a bit like Howard Jones or Thomas Dolby, but less arty. To my delight, it turns out Mr. Parsons looks like what you'd get if you genetically spliced Barry Gibb , Captain Morgan and 150 protein shakes. If you looked up the term 'guy with a yacht' in the encyclopedia, you'd find a picture of Alan Parsons . The song itself is so soothing, so mellow, so relaxing that I believe it could serve as an alternative to general anesthesia."

This new single is released in conjunction with L.A.-based indie label Cleopatra Records, who also featured Electric Six's cover of another British rock icon, David Bowie , "Blue Jean" from the 2015 album A Salute To The Thin White Duke. E6 is also prepping a new album of cover tunes for Cleopatra that will be coming in 2021.

