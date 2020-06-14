Michigan Theatre Director Steve Tucker Remains Optimistic 'We Can Bounce Back'

Michigan Theatre director Steve Tucker is currently facing the issues that many of theatre-workers have right now: how, when, and what re-opening may look like amidst the pandemic.

"How do I put 1,100 people in a theater, and keep them a safe distance? How do I get them into the building? How do I sell them concessions? Because that's where we make our money," Tucker said in an interview with MLive.

With social distancing guidelines in place, the theatre may only be able to seat 50 patrons in a space that holds 400. Tucker said that he "can't make enough on ticket sales or concessions to justify opening the doors."

Luckily, thanks to grants and donations, the theatre has been able to stay afloat this long.

It received a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that matches up to 100% of donations for a total of up to $5,000, called the Patronicity grant. It helped the theatre raise over $11,000. Numerous anonymous donors also have offered to match more than $2,000, Tucker said.

"It's kind of a rollercoaster, honestly," Tucker said. "This a bump in the road. A very painful bump, not just for the organization but for the human industry. It is a much larger problem for that. In other words, yeah, it's nice for me to worry about it and fret about it but there are huge things to fret about right now."

Tucker remains optimistic for the theatre's future. "We can bounce back," he said.

Read more on MLive.

