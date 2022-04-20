Michigan Premiere of Robert O'Hara's BOOTYCANDY! to be Presented by The Ringwald Theatre

The Ringwald Theatre will present the Michigan premiere of Robert O'Hara's outrageous comedy Bootycandy.

Robert O'Hara's searing and sensationally funny comedy tells the story of Sutter, who is on an outrageous odyssey through his childhood home, his church, dive bars, motel rooms, and even nursing homes. O'Hara weaves together scenes, sermons, sketches, and daring meta-theatrics to create a kaleidoscope that interconnects to portray growing up gay and Black. Robert O'Hara's uproarious satire crashes headlong into the murky terrain of pain and pleasure and... BOOTYCANDY.

Winner of the Best LGBT Drama of 2014-15 for the 27th Annual Lambda Literary Award, Bootycandy is not to be missed!

Bootycandy is directed by Dan Johnson and features Jair Alexander, Miles Bond, Forest Hejkal, Asia Hicks, and Kennikki Jones-Jones.

The design team includes costume designer Vince Kelley, lighting designer Brandy Joe Plambeck, and sound designer Casaundra Freeman.

Bootycandy will play at The Ringwald Theatre from May 6-30, 2022. Tickets are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances and are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

Masks and Proof of Vaccination required for entry.

The Ringwald opened 14 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Puffs, Head Over Heels, Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid f-ing Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.

Bootycandy CAST & CREW

Asia Hicks Actor 1

Miles Bond Actor 2

Kennikki Jones-Jones Actor 3

Jair Alexander Actor 4

Forrest Hejkal Actor 5

Director Dan Johnson

Stage Manager Shardai Davis

Costume Design Vince Kelley

Sound Design Casaundra Freeman

Lighting Design Brandy Joe Plambeck

Intimacy Choreographer Amanda Grace Ewing