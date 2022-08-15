Michigan Premiere Of PLOT POINTS IN OUR SEXUAL DEVELOPMENT Comes to the Ringwald This Month

The Ringwald Theatre will present the Michigan premiere of the provocative and timely Plot Points in Our Sexual Development written by Miranda Rose Hall.

Theo and Cecily want to be honest about their sexual histories, but what happens when telling the truth jeopardizes everything? A contemporary queer love story, Plot Points in Our Sexual Development explores gender, intimacy, and the dangers of revealing yourself to the person you love.

"The Ringwald is beginning our 16th season, and our second in our new home at Affirmations, with Miranda Rose Hall's beautiful play. Plot Points in Our Sexual Development is the perfect play for us to kick off our 2022/2023 season," said Artistic Director Joe Bailey.

Content Advisory: Plot Points in Our Sexual Development contains descriptions of sexual violence.

Plot Points in Our Sexual Development is directed by Asia Hicks and features Marie Muhammad and Tiaja Sabrie. Stage Management is by Julianna Gonzalez with set design by Miranda Fyfe, lighting design by Brandy Joe Plambeck, costume design by Vince Kelley, and sound design by Asia Hicks.

Plot Points in Our Sexual Development will play from August 26 - September 12, 2022 and tickets are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.



Masks are required for entry into the theatre.