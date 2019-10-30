Michigan Premiere Of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens Next Month

Winner of the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical, Gentleman's Guide tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by-you guessed it-eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. All the while, Monty has to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance... and be done in time for tea.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is directed by Mike Moseley with Music Direction by Steve Woznicki and Choreography by Janeen Bodary. The production team includes John Sczomak as Assistant Director, Richard Moore and Loretta Bullock as Co-Producers and Diane Cliff as Production Assistant.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder is lead by Graham Dallas (Montague "Monty" Navarro), Brian Townsend (The Dysquith Family), Jamee Perryman (Sibella Hallward), Madeleine Bien (Pheobe D'Ysquith), and Patti Martin (Miss Shingle). The ensemble includes Amy Jones, Carissa Lokken, Alisa Pullum, Sebastian Adams, Mark Wagner and Jacob Dray.

The most celebrated musical of the 2013-14 Broadway season, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder received ten 2014 Tony Award nominations, eventually winning four awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Costume Design. In addition, it won the Best Musical prizes from the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle, and received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder runs for four weekends. November 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, and November 29-December 1. Friday and Saturday shows at 8:00 p.m and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

