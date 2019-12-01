Michael Kirk Lane Will Perform At Siena Heights University

Michael Kirk Lane, the winner of the 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret award for Best Show, and a three time Manhattan Association of Cabaret award nominee, returns to his alma mater, Siena Heights University, in Adrian MI, to headline an evening of holiday music. The show, "A Christmas Wish" will take place on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 7:30 pm on the Haller Stage in the University's Spencer Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at https://e.givesmart.com/events/eZL/

The concert is part of the university's centennial celebration, and proceeds from the evening will benefit the Theatre Siena Backstage Society. Siena Heights University is a Catholic university founded in 1919 and sponsored by the Adrian Dominican Sisters. Lane was the recipient of the university's 2018 Outstanding Alumni Award and of his return to campus he says "This cabaret concert is a chance to return home, give back, and make music with old friends. I couldn't be more excited!"

The show will feature musical direction by Todd Schreiber, with original musical direction and arrangements by award winning composer, William TN Hall. Lane will also be joined in music and merriment by fellow Siena Heights Alumni: Jeffrey Beyer (national tours of Sound of Music and Fiddler), Kyrie Bristle(Croswell Opera House), Mark DiPietro, Michael Lackey (Phantom Las Vegas), Trudy McSorley, Eric Parker (The Barn Theatre), Natasha Ricketts (Cumberland County Playhouse) and more. In addition to the benefit performance, Siena's chapter of Alpha Psi Omega, the national theater Honor Society, will collect new, unwrapped toys for children in need of some love during the holidays. Following the show, Christmas cookies and milk will be served.

Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has said "Michael Kirk Lane is certainly reason enough to see a show." Cabaret Scenes magazine has called Lane's shows "musical comedy heaven." and Michael Barbieri of Nitelifeexchange has said "You really can't go wrong with Michael Kirk Lane! He's charming; he's childlike; he knows his way around comedic material and yet he can melt your heart with a tender ballad."

Lane who was seen in the 2015 Off-Broadway production of Hell's Belles, is also a member of the voice cast for the children's web series "The Flying Tent." He is also a voice actor, and Associate Producer for No Strings Productions. Additionally he is a frequent collaborator and backup singer for artists such as Ginger Minj (Drag Race) and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph (Sesame Street)

Siena Heights University is located at 1247 E. Siena Heights Dr, Adrian MI, 49221

On Monday 12/16/19 Lane will also offer a version of the concert in New York City at the legendary nightclub Don't Tell Mama. A portion of the proceeds of this evening will also benefit the University. Tickets for the NYC performance can be reserved via Don't Tell Mama's website.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine





