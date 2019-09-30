Michael Feinstein and Storm Large to Perform at Wharton Center

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of performances from the Great American Songbook, accompanied by a phenomenal five-piece band. Five-time Grammy Award-nominated musical force Michael Feinstein takes the stage with vocal powerhouse Storm Large to present SHAKEN AND STIRRED, a tribute to a host of favorite artists. Tickets to witness this rare musical pairing are now available at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com; at the Auto-Owners Insurance Ticket Office; or by calling 1-800-WHARTON.

The music selections pay tribute to a wide range of artists such as Al Green, Frank Sinatra, Bill Haley, Nat King Cole, Stevie Wonder and many others. Instead of the set list being defined by an era or style, they will be personally selected by Michael Feinstein and performed with a retro showmanship style. The evening features some of the most endearing and lasting songs ever written ... songs that are begging to be rediscovered and celebrated once again.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing America's music to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award® nominations to his Emmy-nominated PBS specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe - in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as the White House, Buckingham Palace, the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House - his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical powers of our time. Feinstein last performed on the Cobb Great Hall ten years ago; his return has been long-awaited.

Storm Large is a musician, actor, playwright and author. She built her fan base after placing as a semi-finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova. The NY Times called her "sensational" after her Carnegie Hall debut with the Detroit Symphony in 2013. As a vocalist with the pop band Pink Martini, she has played to sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. She continues to tour with the band both nationally and internationally. Storm Large blew away the audience at Wharton Center's Donor Concert in 2018.

