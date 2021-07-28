Meadow Brook Theatre to Present AN EVENING WITH FELIX CAVALIERE'S RASCALS

Meadow Brook Theatre presents An Evening with Felix Cavaliere's Rascals on Saturday, July 16, 2022, for the theatre's annual fundraising event Concert & Cuisine. The event includes a pre-glow reception and one-night-only concert with the band. All proceeds benefit Meadow Brook Theatre, a nonprofit organization and Michigan's largest professional theatre.

For legendary singer songwriter, Felix Cavaliere, making people feel good is primary to his illustrious 50-year career that includes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Grammy Hall of Fame. Few artists can claim they defined a generation; Felix Cavaliere continues to remind us to keep listening for the world's beauty.

At An Evening with Felix Cavaliere's Rascals, you'll be treated to all your favorites from "Good Lovin'" and "Groovin'" to "A Girl Like You" and "People Got to Be Free."

"After Covid-19 forced us to postpone Concert & Cuisine in the summers of 2020 and 2021, we're beyond thrilled to finally welcome Felix Cavaliere's Rascals to the MBT stage." said Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director. "With no seat more than 57 feet from the stage, it's such a personal setting for a great band. You feel like they're playing just for you. "

The pre-glow activities including strolling cuisine, wine and cocktails begins at 6 p.m. The Concert performance starts at 7:30 p.m. "While people are sampling cuisine from a variety of local restaurants before the show, we'll also have a silent auction to benefit the theatre," continued Marshall. "The food, cocktails, auction and concert make for a once-a-year event that regular theatre patrons and newcomers love."

An Evening with Felix Cavaliere's Rascals concert and pre-glow will both be at Meadow Brook Theatre, Wilson Hall, Room 207, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester, Michigan 48309. Tickets range from $90 to $125. All proceeds benefit the theatre. Tickets can be purchased by calling 248-377-3300, online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Meadow Brook Theatre box office.