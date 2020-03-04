Meadow Brook Theatre Announces 13th Annual Children's Series

Tickets will go on sale Monday, March 9,2020 for Meadow Brook Theatre's 13th annual Children's Series, beginning in February 2021.

"These shows are a great chance for families to come and experience a live show in an intimate setting that's close to home," says Cheryl Marshall, MBT managing director. "We love seeing the kids enjoying and interacting with what's going on onstage."

First is Ventriloquist Richard Paul - Funny Puppet Guy on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1 pm. Award-winning ventriloquist/funny puppet guy Richard Paul will be performing his Ventriloquist Family Fun Variety Show. Get ready to laugh out loud when Richard selects lucky audience members to join in on the fun by dressing them up and transforming their natural voices into something supernaturally funny. Tickets are $10, $8 for groups of eight or more.

On Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10 am Theatreworks USA presents Patrick Garner's History Alive - Thomas Edison: Inventor, Lecturer, and Prankster! and Benjamin Franklin: America's First Citizen. Discover two important pieces of American history while having fun! Great for kids in kindergarten and above. Tickets are $16.

Next up we have the Theatreworks USA production of Junie B's Essential Survival Guide to School on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 10 am and 1 pm. Now that Junie B. Jones has been going to school for over one-anda-half years, who better to write the book on EVERYTHING you need to know? With a jillion tips, tricks, and trip-ups, Junie B. shares her hard-won expertise and shows us all how school is sometimes scary, sometimes super-fun, and ALWAYS something to sing about! Tickets are $15, $12 for groups of eight or more.

Musician Guy Louis is back by popular demand for Guy Louis: The World of Music Tour on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1 pm with an all new show. This musical adventure is intended for people of all ages and encourages audience participation during this fast-paced celebration! Tickets are $10, $8 for groups of eight or more.

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1 pm join Josh Casey: Comedy Juggler. Join Josh Casey as he mashes up a show of comedy and skills; juggling, audience participation, jokes and stunts are all part of the experience! Tickets are $13, $11 for groups of eight or more.

Finishing up the series is the Bright Star Touring Production of Old MacDonald's Singalong Farm on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1 pm. Everybody on the farm has a favorite song. From tunes like "Camptown Races" to classic nursery rhymes like "Hey Diddle Diddle," this fun interactive show has a strong character message of sharing and caring for others and is a great option for kids pre-K+! Tickets are $12, $9 for groups of eight or more.

Meadow Brook Theatres season ticket holders receive a 20% discount for tickets to the Children's Series. Tickets are available through the MBT box office and Ticketmaster. You can reach the box office by calling 248-377-3300. For groups of eight or more, call 248-370-3316.

For additional information on Meadow Brook Theatre, please visit www.mbtheatre.com. Meadow Brook Theatre is a non-profit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 54 years.





