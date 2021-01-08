Matrix Theatre Company to Re-Release theR.A.C.E. In Honor of the Presidential Inauguration

In honor of the presidential inauguration, Matrix Theatre Company, in cooperation with C&G Collective, will re-release theR.A.C.E., an original film which explores Detroiters' perspectives on leadership and civility. For only $10 the film can be viewed at any time between Monday, January 18 - Friday, January 24. Purchase tickets by going to www.matrixtheatre.org. A link providing access to the film will be emailed to each ticket holder. Call 313 967 0599 for questions or further information.

What is theR.A.C.E.?

theR.A.C.E. was a community-driven, professionally produced, virtual and live experience which was part film, part theatre, and part in-person festival exploring what Detroiters have, want, and need from their city, state, and national leaders. The film showcases the work of four Detroit-based theatre directors who each went on their own journey to create an original performance piece shaped by stories and ideas within their individual communities. The performance pieces were shot and stitched together into a show by one of the city's most thought-provoking professional filmmakers, Kennikki Jones-Jones.

The project was part of Sojourn Theatre's THE RACE Festival 2020, presented in twelve locations across the nation leading up to the Presidential Election.

Co-produced by Amy Johnson, Matrix Director of Education and Natalie Springer of C&G Collective, Matrix Theatre's project was conceived and created throughout this past year and debuted in October in honor of the 2020 presidential election. theR.A.C.E. directors are Assata Haki, Andrew Morton, Chris Jakob, and Justino Solis. TheR.A.C.E. performers are Dena Norris, Matthew Bender, Harvey, Kayla Rodriguez, Matthew Harmon, Hannah Manela, Chris Jakob, and Justino Solis.

During this election year in particular, addressing ideas of leadership and civility have become increasingly important. TheR.A.C.E.'s goal was to activate these conversations through Art. "We enthusiastically offer the re-release of theR.A.C.E., as our way of continuing to Reestablish Art as Civic Experience," said Amy Johnson, one of the show's producers.