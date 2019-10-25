MOCAD Presents 'Richard Prince: Portraits,' The First Museum Display Of The Artist's Portraiture Series

The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) presents the exhibition Richard Prince: Portraits. Richard Prince is an American artist of international recognition and best known for his use of appropriated imagery. Since the late 70s the artist has redefined concepts of authorship, ownership, and aura. Prince has employed a number of strategies to question the authorship, and ownership of artistic imagery. Using the "electronic scissors" of photography, screenshots, scanner beds and other image capturing devices, Prince has throughout his career crafted techniques of appropriation and provocation. Richard Prince: Portraits subverts historical notions of portraiture through the transference from digital media to the canvas. Marking the first museum exhibition of the work and presented in MOCAD's largest gallery, these ninety-one works invoke the complex issues surrounding representation in the context of contemporary art.



Richard Prince: Portraits is curated by Elysia Borowy-Reeder, Executive Director and supported by Ford Curatorial Fellow Tizziana Baldenebro.



The exhibition is generously supported by A. Alfred Taubman Foundation and with additional support from Rena and Marc Gardner.





