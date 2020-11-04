MCACA Awards Two Arts Grants to Williamston Theatre

Organizations receiving a MCACA grant award are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars.

The Williamston Theatre has been awarded two grants from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (). The first is a $22,500 Operational Support Grant, which includes funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, and will support the general operations of the Williamston Theatre for the 2020-2021 Season. This grant will be a great source of support while the Theatre remains closed during the current health crisis.

In addition, the Theatre received a $50,000 Capital Improvement Grant. This grant will help the theatre complete a portion of Phase 2 of a three-phase capital improvement plan. This phase of the project will reinforce the structure of the building so that the organization can remove poles in the Theatre space that impede the view of the stage from the audience.

"We're always so grateful for funding that supports our work," said Williamston Theatre Executive Director John Lepard. "This Operating funding from the MCACA and NEW is vital in our financial picture as we struggle to stay alive until we can safely reopen for performances. We are very excited to continue our work on improving our building, and the Capital Improvement grant from the MCACA will help us reach our 2021 goals. All of this support is so important, and we're incredibly grateful."

A vibrant arts and cultural scene is important to strong communities and Michigan's excellent quality-of-life, and ultimately, to Michigan's economy. The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) strengthens arts and culture in Michigan by increasing its visibility; supporting arts education; encouraging new, creative and innovative works of art; and broadening cultural understanding. A key conduit for arts and cultural information, MCACA is also a source of arts and culture grant funding.

Organizations receiving a MCACA grant award are required to match those funds with other public and private dollars. The Williamston Theatre's 2020-2021 Season will also include support from Shubert Foundation and hundreds of private donors in the community.

The Williamston Theatre is currently offering two audio projects - The Fire Tour, a historic walking tour of downtown Williamston, and Harriet Oriona, a new audio play from Michigan playwright Annie Martin. Additional information on both programs is available on the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-7469.

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You