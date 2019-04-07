MBT Presents its Luncheon On The Aisle Fundraiser

Meadow Brook Theatre Guild, along with our Event Sponsor, Dillman & Upton present the Guild's longest running, and most beloved fundraising event, Luncheon on the Aisle! The event will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the beautiful Meadow Brook Theatre located in Room 207, Wilson Hall at 378 Meadow Brook Road, located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. The Meadow Brook Theatre Guild is a non-profit 501c(3) volunteer group, which supports and promotes community interest in Meadow Brook Theatre and its outreach programs.

When guests arrive at Luncheon on the Aisle, they will be greeted by MBT Guild members and receive their event programs, highlighting the day's fun-filled events. Guests will also be able to purchase and enjoy homemade goodies from the LOA Bake Shoppe, while they check-out the wonderful baskets for the Basket Raffle. This year's baskets include lots of getaways; including a Chicago Weekend with tickets to see Hamilton the Musical! Mackinaw Island and the Stratford Festival. Tickets for the Raffle can be purchased the day of Luncheon on the Aisle, as well as prior to the event through Guild Members. A special Food Vendor Sponsor serving free samplings of their product and a cash wine bar will be available for the guests to enjoy. Guests will also have the chance to win 100 Michigan Lottery Tickets or A Traverse City Wine Getaway in the New 54 Card Raffles! There will only be 54 cards sold for each prize, thus increasing the odds of winning! Guests will enjoy a delicious box lunch right from their theatre seats! Following lunch, Door Prizes will be awarded, and winners of the Basket and 54 Card Raffles will be announced. Attendees will then enjoy the highlight of the event, a working rehearsal of the play, "The Marvelous Wonderettes!". This hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives, the girls serenade us with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," and "Stupid Cupid." When the girls reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion we learn about the past decade's highs and lows.

For more information and to purchase tickets contact the Meadow Brook Theatre Box Office at 248-377-3300. Tickets are $35 seniors (62 and older)/$40 for individuals or $100/Benefactor ticket (ticket and special acknowledgement of donation). Groups of 8 or more, can contact Group Sales at 248-370-3316. Group tickets are $35/guest. All seats are reserved. We can accommodate special dietary needs, but these must be made at the time of ticket purchase. This event will sell out, so we encourage reserving your tickets as soon possible. This is an event you'll want to attend year after year!

Meadow Brook Theatre Guild is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to promote community interest in theatre and to provide service and support to Meadow Brook Theatre. We have been in existence for over 30 years and are the theatre's largest contributor. Through our fundraisers, we have been able to purchase many items needed by the theatre, help provide scholarships and sponsor plays. We also provide meals for the technical crew during dress rehearsals, create welcome baskets for out-of-town actors, sponsor meet and greets for actors and crew, and decorate the lobby for various plays.

As Michigan's flagship, professional theatre for the past 43 years, Meadow Brook Theatre and its Community Outreach Programs, has been recognized by the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs as an Anchor Arts Organization. More than 20,000 students have attended its award-winning educational programs or participated in technical on-site intern programs.





