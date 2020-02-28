MARY JANE Will Run at Meadow Brook Theatre in March

Mary Jane loves her son, Alex. All she wants is for him to be healthy and happy. However, Alex is chronically ill, which makes life challenging. While Mary Jane is perpetually optimistic, she is also tired and scared. She needs to know she's not alone. Sometimes support comes from unexpected places, and you learn family isn't just the people you're related to.

Mary Jane, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, runs March 18 through April 12, 2020, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

"It's a beautiful story of a mother's love," said MBT Artistic Director, Travis Walter. "We see what she goes through, just trying to make the best life she can for her son. When it ran off Broadway in 2017 it won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. I know our audiences will embrace Mary Jane and her journey."

Mary Jane is played by MBT favorite, Dani Cochrane. The other actresses in Mary Jane each portray two separate characters in Mary Jane's life. These include Julia Glander (Ruthie and Tenkei), Angela G. King (Sherry and Dr. Toros), Larissa Klinger (Brianne and Chaya) and Jai Carrero (Amelia and Kat).

"Mary Jane's son, Alex, has just as much presence as any other character in the play, even though we never see him," continues Walter. "Sometimes the biggest part of your life is that thing that's just out of everyone else's sight."

Mary Jane is directed by Travis W. Walter. Terry W. Carpenter is the stage manager with scenic design by Kristen Gribbin, costume design by Shireen Unvala, lighting design by Kerro Knox 3, and sound design by Mike Duncan.

Tickets range from $36 to $46, and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or by visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 54 years.





