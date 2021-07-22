MAMMA MIA! Returns to the Barn Theatre Through August 1

Back by Popular Demand the Barn Theatre is bringing you the ultimate feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! Over sixty million people around the globe have fallen in love with the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless hit songs propelling this funny, enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship.

MAMMA MIA! takes place on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi, where Donna (Barn leading lady Penelope Alex) is preparing for her daughter Sophie's (Barn Favorite Melissa Cotton Hunter) wedding. Sophie has almost everything she'll need for her big day, a close relationship to her mother, wonderful friends to be her bridesmaids (Returning apprentices Lexi Pinnata and Cosette Smith), and a practically perfect Fiancé (First-year apprentice Jack Supan). What she's missing is her father to walk her down the aisle. The trouble is, according to her mother's journal there are three possible candidates. Unbeknownst to Donna, Sophie invites all three men (Barn Favorites Patrick Hunter, Eric Morris, and returning Guest Artist Robert Newman) to her nuptials. As the wedding approaches, there are heartfelt reunions with Donna's best friends (Guest Artists Kim Zimmer and Brooke Evans), confrontations with old flames, and more than one dazzling dance number to hit songs by Swedish super group ABBA. You won't want to miss this "giddy guilty pleasure."

MAMMA MIA! opened in the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre on April 6, 1999 and transferred to the Prince of Wales Theatre on June 9, 2004, where it played until September 2012. MAMMA MIA! opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on October 18, 2001. It is the ninth longest-running Broadway show and the longest-running jukebox musical in Broadway history. The show was adapted for film and recently received a sequel "Here We Go Again" starring Cher, Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.

MAMMA MIA! is directed by Brendan Ragotzy, set designed by Steven Lee Burright, and costumes designed by Melanie Wehrmacher, with music direction Chris Gray, and choreography by Melissa Cotton Hunter. Technical Direction and Properties are designed by Sam Rudy. Lights are designed by Michael McShane. Sound has been designed by Spencer Wooley. Garrylee McCormick is hair/wig master.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the actors have taken their final bows. Take in our cabaret-style show after the main stage performances while satisfying cravings with some light snacks.

Make Bar Show reservations online for the entire summer. No need to wait in line before the show!

The Barn Theatre is located on M-96, west of Augusta. Tickets range from $41-$49 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are all accepted. Group rates are available. The Box Office is open every day from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. To reserve tickets, call (269) 731-4121 or buy them online at www.barntheatreschool.org.