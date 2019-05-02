MAMMA MIA! Opens At St. Dunstan's Theatre In Bloomfield On May 31st

The Greek Islands come to the Greek Theatre as St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook closes out their season with the smash hit musical, Mamma Mia! Come experience "theatre under the stars," while enjoying some ABBA tunes as this show will be performed in the beautiful outdoor Greek Theatre, located right behind the St. Dunstan's pavilion in Bloomfield Hills.

Mamma Mia! is the sunny and funny tale of young Sophie's search for her birth father. The story unfolds on a Greek island paradise on the eve of her wedding. Sophie's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years earlier. ABBA's timeless songs including "Dancing Queen," "Super Trouper," and many more propel this exuberant tale of love, laughter and friendship. The music and dance numbers will have you dancing in the aisles of the Greek Theatre! It's the ultimate feel-good show, loved by over 60 million people worldwide.

This show requires "all hands-on deck" from the St. Dunstan's volunteers. The cast and crew are working extremely hard to get everything ready for the May 31st opening. Director, Sean Kecskes (Waterford) has been a member with St. Dunstan's since 2014, and currently serves on the Board of Directors. Sean has been seen on stage many times (most recently as Teddy Roosevelt in this year's production of Arsenic & Old Lace), and he has also worked behind the scenes in many productions. He is excited to take on the role of Director saying, "this has been an event that has revitalized my love for community theatre. The amount of passion, talent and effort that has taken place to bring this show to life, equal to anything professional, is staggering. The love that this community has for the performing arts shows in both the people involved and in the audience supporting us; we are all exuberantly waiting for opening night to be able to share this joyful theatrical experience with each other."

Kecskes is joined by a fabulous production crew, including Assistant Director, Peggy Lee (Lake Orion), Choreographers, Stephanie Peltier (Royal Oak) and Sarah Kwas (Berkley), Music Director, Stan Harr and co-Producers Jennifer Crouch and Manda Walters.

This production will feature a stellar cast starring Patty Ward (Bloomfield Hills) as Donna Sheridan, Analisa Guido (Grosse Pointe Woods) as Sophie Sheridan, Celeste Blanch (Berkley) as Rosie, and Kris Held (Troy) as Tanya. The three potential Dads are played by Gary Jones (Beverly Hills) as Harry Bright, Tom Pagano (Clinton Township) as Bill Austin, and Dean Gaboury (Bloomfield Hills) as Sam Carmichael. Angela Vankempen (Ypsilanti) and Sarah Seely are playing Sophie's friends and Josh Kimball (Royal Oak) will play her fiancé, Sky. This production also features a strong ensemble including Michelle Ankoviak, Karen Brody, Julia Cody, Deb Dworkin, Suzette Ho, Eric Franz, Katie Kezelian, Bill Kirsch-Carr, Brittany Lauren, Kara McGahey, Elaine Parenteau, Kimberly Paullin, Emma Schulte, Samantha Silver, Emma Stevens, Craig Vankempen, and Mark Walters.

St. Dunstan's will present Mamma Mia! on May 31st, June 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, & 15. All shows begin at 8:00 p.m, Tickets are $20 each for adults and $18 each for students and seniors. St. Dunstan's is located at 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills.

The Greek Theatre is located behind St. Dunstan's Playhouse at 400 Lone Pine Road, between Woodward & Lahser in Bloomfield Hills. Enter the St. Dunstan's lobby to get to the Greek Theatre. Please allow time for walking.

To order tickets, or for more information - including details on parking, and seating - visit www.StDunstansTheatre.com or call 1-844-DUNSTAN (1-844-386-7826).

Photo: Donna and the Dynamos (Troy, Bloomfield Hills, Berkley): Kris Held (Troy) as Tanya, Patty Ward (Bloomfield Hills) as Donna, and Celeste Blanch (Berkley) as Rosie star in "Mamma Mia!" at St. Dunstan's Theatre in Bloomfield Hills.

