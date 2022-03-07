Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL Postponed at Miller Auditorium

Due to Covid travel restrictions, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria have to postpone coming to Miller until next season.

Mar. 7, 2022  

Due to Covid travel restrictions, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria have to postpone coming to Miller until next season. The new date is Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The gang from Madagascar The Musical looks forward to coming to Kalamazoo as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. Miller Auditorium apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused and thanks all patrons affected for their understanding.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets to see Madagascar The Musical will have their tickets automatically transferred to the new date. Original tickets will be honored for the new date, while those unable to attend on the new date may obtain a refund from the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office. Miller Auditorium has been contacting patrons to notify them of this postponement.

Any patrons with questions should call the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office at (269) 387-2300.



