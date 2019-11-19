Lightwire Theater Presents A VERY ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS

Lightwire Theater returns to Music Hall- and the venue that commissioned their first presentation Dino-Light (Formerly, "Darwin The Dinosaur") with the PERFECT family Christmas show that will astound and entertain all ages, "A Very Electric Christmas" one performance only, Sunday, December 15th at 4PM .

When a young bird gets separated from his parents, while flying south for the winter, his holiday adventure begins as he attempts to be reunited with his parents and make it home to celebrate Christmas.

Brighten your holidays with Lightwire Theater's A Very Electric Christmas. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical and captivating tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits including Nat King Cole, Mariah Carey and Tchaikovsky.In this wonderful story, Santa's helpers are putting the final touches on presents as a young bird named Max and his family head south for the winter. When Max gets blown off course during a snowstorm, he ends up alone and lost at the North Pole. As he tries to make his way home, his adventure begins when he encounters friendly caroling worms, dancing poinsettias, Nutcracker soldiers, mischievous mice and an evil Rat King. This delightful holiday production will make children wide-eyed with delight and warm even the smallest of hearts.

Fresh on the heels of their break out Dino-Light, and one of the finalists on NBC's America's Got Talent in 2012, and in an age when television, computers and video games reign supreme, the folks at Light Wire Theater (in conjunction with Corbian Visual Arts and Dance) bring their use of cutting edge technology, moving sculpture, and dance to another unforgettable theatrical experience.

A Very Electric Christmas is told through the use of Corbian's signature electroluminescent puppetry. Which helps bring emotion and beauty via this amazing medium.

Lightwire Theater, with its dazzling visuals, poignant choreography and creative use of music ranging from classical to jazz to pop, will present the Holidays in a new and brilliant light.

Tickets are available at the MH Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.





