Laura Menzie Set To Lead Titan Theatre Company's All Female TARTUFFE

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announced today the cast and creative team for the opening production of its 11th Season, Moliere's comedic masterpiece, TARTUFFE. The production will play a three-week limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre and will feature an All-Female cast.

Performances begin Friday October 11th and continue through Sunday, October 27th.

"TARTUFFE has been real close to making numerous seasons in the past" said Titan's Managing Director Alyssa Van Gorder. "It's very exciting to finally be tackling this play, and is such a fun way. Think Moliere meets Sid & Nancy. The cast assembled, paired with the Richard Wilbur translation, paired with this creative team...is really going a whole lot of fun!"

The production will feature Titan Alum Laura Menzie in the Title Role, and is surrounded by Titan favorites: Laura Frye (Elmire), Alyssa Van Gorder (Cleante), Wesley Cady (Dorine), Annalisa Loeffler (Orgon), Psacoya Guinn (Mariane), Analiese Puzon (Ms. Loyal), as well as Titan newcomers Julia Klinestiver (Valere), Dominique Rose (Damis), Gracen Barth (Officer) Rachel Davenport (Madame Pernelle). Chrissy Taylor & Ariana Ortmann will understudy.

Titan Artistic Director Lenny Banovez, who also helmed the company's massively All-Female OTHELLO will Direct. Scenic Design by Natalie Taylor Hart, Lighting Design by Nils Fritjofson, Sound Design by Lenny Banovez & Tamir Eplan-Franklin, Costume Design by Anthony Paul-Cavaretta, Tracie Van Law Scenic Charge and Props Design by Analiese Puzon. David Jackson is the Production Stage Manager.





