Lake Superior Theater Announces Summer 2021 Season

Lake Superior Theater has announced its upcoming Summer 2021 lineup. The season kicks off with Jason Robert Brown's musical The Last Five Years, which runs July 6-10.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://www.lakesuperiortheatre.com/summer-2021.html.

Check out the full lineup below!

The Last Five Years | July 6 - 10

directed by Leslie Parkkonen

A struggling actress Cathy (Eliisa Gladwell) and a successful writer Jamie (Alex Herman) sing about their failed marriage from two perspectives. Last Five Years ingeniously chronicles the five year life of a marriage. An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about a couple in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy telling her story backwards while Jamie tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. With a gorgeous score, The Last Five Years is a theatrical gem you won't want to miss!

Stage & Screen Cabaret | July 13 - 17

directed by David Dagenais

Once again LST will bring an amazing group of artists to the stage for an evening of songs- an eclectic presentation of Broadway and Screen favorites. These seasoned performers are among our LST favorites who will sing their way into your heart. We all remember many of these great performances we have shared...because the journey has always been about laughing together, loving the music, seeking the next adventure, believing in our dreams, and making a difference.

An Evening on the Lake | July 20 - 23

directed by Denise Clark

Join us for an evening of indulgent guitar music directed by Denise Clark on July 20-23. LST welcomes you to "An evening on the lake with Brent Clark-guitarist" Guest performers will include Karl Numinen and Kerry Yost with additional performers being announced as the performance grows. Being on the water at the Boathouse brings us magical moments as we cherish our amazing view. Since humans started exploring the Upper Peninsula we have followed the water and the immeasurable sense of peace that we feel at the Boathouse is what some people call our 'Superior Solitude'...a chance to escape the hyper-connected, over stimulated state of modern daily life to enjoy moments of solitude and treasured musical memories.

An Evening of Broadway | July 24

a special event you won't want to miss!

More details on this exciting event coming soon!

Ordinary Days | July 27 - 30

Ordinary Days is a refreshingly honest and funny musical about making real connections in a world that never sleeps (but probably should at some point). In a post pandemic world we find their experiences ring true as we all struggle and appreciate the simple things we missed. Days tells the story of four young people whose lives intersect as they search for fulfillment, happiness, love, and cabs. Starring LST favorites Sophie Shahbazi, Lilith Kontos, Robert Smedman and Doran Berger we enjoy a score of vibrant and memorable songs. With both humor and poignancy we celebrate how individual stories combine in unexpected ways.

SAYT Scenes from Shakespeare | August 3 - 7

All the World's a Stage: All the World's a Stage and we invite you to join us as we take a journey through scenes from Shakespeare! This show is a perfect introduction to Shakespeare for all ages - with short scenes from a variety of Shakespeare's works including selections from Hamlet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merchant of Venice, Pericles, The Tempest and so much more!

SAYT Scenes from Story Books | August 10 -13 & 15

Scenes from Storybooks: Join your favorite fairytale characters on a magical adventure as they dive into a variety of stories from Rapunzel, Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Beauty and the Beast, and so much more! Scenes, songs, and fun will fill the stage as our characters bring to life stories that have been cherished for generations.

I'm Becoming My Mother | August 17 - 19

produced by Amy Malaney

Join us for a heartwarming evening as Amy Malaney sings a celebration of family, home, and hearth. More information coming soon!

Superior Memories | August 24 - 26

Join us in closing out the summer with a celebration of what makes Lake Superior special!

August 24: North & South - A Battle of Two Marquettes by Jack Deo and Jim Koski

August 25: What's Up Dock - A History of the Harbors by Jack Deo and Kim Koski

August 26: Superior Memories feat. the Franklin Park Band