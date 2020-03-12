LUNGS at Kickshaw Theatre Performances Canceled For Remainder Of The Run

Due to recent illness, and out of an abundance of caution, the Kickshaw Theatre board has decided to cancel all remaining performances of Lungs by Duncan MacMillan, originally scheduled through Sunday, March 15.

They have released the following statement:

"We deeply regret the situation, but in light of the current public health situation, we feel that it is in the best interest of our patrons, artists, staff, and community.

We are in the process of contacting everyone who had purchased tickets for this weekend's performances, and will offer the option of exchanging tickets for our summer production of The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence, or providing refunds. Ticket purchases may also be converted to donations.

We appreciate our patrons' patience and understanding as we all seek to do what is best for the health and safety of our community."

A statement is posted on their website: https://www.kickshawtheatre.org/kickshaw-blog





