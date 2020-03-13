LAUGHFEST to Postpone and Cancel Events

Gilda's LaughFest was designed to raise awareness for the free emotional health support of children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving a death due to any cause. As an organization supporting those on a cancer journey, it is only appropriate that we cancel the remainder of the festival beginning, with events scheduled for Friday, March 13 - Sunday, March 15. We recognize the need to protect our community from the potential spread of COVID -19, and will follow the recommendations set by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which encourages the cancelation or postponement of large gatherings.

Gilda's LaughFest will postpone the following events. Details regarding the rescheduling of these shows will be released at a later date. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows,

or individuals can request a refund at the point of purchase.

· Maria Bamford at Wealthy Theatre

· Fortune Feimster at Fountain Street Church

· Signature event featuring Jeff Foxworthy at DeVos Place

· Rockin' Home Grown at The Intersection

· River City Improv at Wealthy Theatre





