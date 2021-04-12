Kristi Gautsche to Receive National Theatre Award

Kristi Gautsche of Hillsdale, Michigan, is being honored with the Distinguished Merit Award by the American Association of Community Theatre (AACT). The 2020 and 2021 AACT National Award presentations will be pre-recorded and streamed during Virtual AACTFest 2021 National Theatre Festival, Saturday, June 19, beginning at 11:45AM (Eastern).

To view the AACT National Awards presentations and participate in other exciting Virtual AACTFest 2021 events during June 14-20, 2021, register at www.aact.org/21.

The AACT Distinguished Merit Award is presented to individuals and organizations in recognition of contributions made to promote and develop the highest standards for community theatre. Visit aact.org/awards for information on all AACT National Awards, 2020 AACT Award winners, and previous honorees.

Kristi has been involved with Hillsdale Community Theatre (The Sauk) since 1983, when she began accompanying rehearsals and productions. In 1991, she served as musical director for the first time, and since then has been responsible for the musical direction of almost all of the Sauk's musical productions. Kristi has served on the theatre's Board of Directors multiple times, and has been the chair of the theatre's play selection committee for the past three seasons. She has been named Hillsdale County Artist of the Year, and given the Hillsdale Exchange Club's Book of Golden Deeds Award, for which she received two special tributes from the state of Michigan. "For me, being involved with community theatre has been a privilege," she says. "I not only get to work in an art form I love, but I get to do it with a group of people who are multi-generational, from different cultures and lifestyles and who come together as family."

AACT provides networking, resources, and support for America's theatres. AACT represents the interests of more than 7,000 theatres across the United States and its territories, as well as theatre companies with the U.S. Military Services overseas.