Kickshaw Theatre Presents PASSION & PERSEVERANCE: A NAUGHTY & NICE CABARET

Kickshaw Theatre will present Passion & Perseverance: A Naughty & Nice Cabaret on Friday, November 8, 2018, at the Gladwin Barn in Ann Arbor. This is the third annual fundraiser celebrating the "passion and perseverance" that the Kickshaw team brings to building the company and pursuing their mission.

The one-night-only event will feature favorite musical theater show tunes and standards that revel in the "nice" and the "naughty"! Performed by local vocalists, under the musical direction of Leah Fox (Ypsilanti).

Admission includes complimentary wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as light refreshments before and during the performance.

Passion & Perseverance: A Naughty & Nice Cabaret will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019. The event venue, The Gladwin Barn, is located at 4105 W. Liberty, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are $50. All proceeds will benefit Kickshaw Theatre's 2019/2020 professional season. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.kickshawtheatre.org or www.a2tix.com and at the door with cash or credit card (pending availability).

Kickshaw means "rare delight." And that defines what Kickshaw Theatre offers.

Founded in 2015, Kickshaw Theatre has become known for uncommon stories and stylistic daring. Kickshaw Theatre's mission is to engage, entertain, and educate people with gutsy, stylish live theatre, seeking out stories that increase empathy, artistic literacy, intellectual stimulation, and a sense of social connection.

Kickshaw is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit professional theatre, operating under an agreement with Actor's Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.





