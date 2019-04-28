Kickshaw Theatre Plans Special Spring Event To Preview Season Five

Kickshaw Theatre will host A Night of Rare Delights: Play the Producer on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 8 p.m. This special event at The Gladwin Barn in Ann Arbor will offer a special sneak peek at Kickshaw's upcoming 2019-2020 season, including an opportunity to "play the producer" by providing input on plays being considered for production.

For the past four years, Kickshaw has offered two mainstage productions per season. During the 2019-2020 season, the theatre company plans to add a third production for Season Five. A Night of Rare Delights will give attendees the chance to enjoy short readings from the plays being considered and offer their opinion on which they would like to see on stage. "I'm really proud of how Kickshaw has balanced artistically bold plays with sound business practices," says Artistic Director Lynn Lammers. "This is the perfect time for us to grow to a three-show season. We have so many stories lined up that are begging to be told."

A Night of Rare Delights will also feature a selection of beer and wine with the largest charcuterie board ever presented at the Gladwin Barn, a hilarious live auction of the "bizarre," and a special appearance by the Rapipitipaw Ukulele Choir.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019. The event venue, The Gladwin Barn, is located at 4105 W. Liberty, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

Tickets for A Night of Rare Delights: Play the Producer are on sale now for $25 each. Advance reservations are appreciated and can be made online at www.kickshawtheatre.org or by phone through Showclix at 888.718.4253. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door with cash or credit card, pending availability.





