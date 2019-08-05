Kickshaw Theatre Plans Special September Event To Launch Season Five

Kickshaw Theatre will host The Gala on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8 p.m. This special fundraiser celebrates the opening of Kickshaw's 5th season with interactive cocktail mixing stations and a silent auction of rare delights. The event will be held at Saganworks, located in the heart of Ann Arbor's historic Kerrytown neighborhood, at 303 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI, 48104.

Guests at The Gala will enjoy cocktail and mocktail mixing stations with expert mixologist Tammy Coxen, owner of Tammy's Tastings, who is known for sharing her enthusiasm for food and drink through events and classes all over Southeast Michigan. Tammy is a regular commentator on Michigan Radio's Stateside program, discussing drinks with a Michigan twist. Light appetizers and non-alcoholic "mocktails" will also be served.

The Gala will also feature a silent auction of rare delights, including: a discovery flight with Skywalker Flying, a wine dinner hosted by Joel and Sally Goldberg, premium tickets to Hello, Dolly! at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit and much more.

Tickets for The Gala are on sale now for $50 each. All proceeds will support Kickshaw's 2019/2020 Season.

Advance reservations are appreciated and can be made online at www.kickshawtheatre.org or a2tix.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door with cash or credit card, pending availability. Must be 21 or over.





