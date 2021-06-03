Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kalamazoo State Theatre Will Present Live Performances All Summer With STATE ON THE STREET Concert Series

The series kicks off this week, on June 4, with LaSoulfulRock.

Jun. 3, 2021  
Kalamazoo State Theatre is presenting live music all summer long with its popular State on the Street series. Free live music will be performed, along with drink specials, giveaways from our Honor Credit Union and more!

All of the events will be held on Fridays, starting at 5PM with live music from 5:30-8:30PM.

Originally from Jamaica, LaSoulfulRock brings you quality tracks touching souls wherever he performs! Delivering a unique smooth sound and style through a saxophone or flute, everyone is sure to enjoy! A familiar face, you may have seen him at Bates Alley and the downtown events on Friday nights, as well as circulating through many wineries and breweries. Pre-pandemic, he was touring with Stephen Marley.

Learn more at https://www.kazoostate.com/event/lasoulfulrock/.


