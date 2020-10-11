Kalamazoo State Theatre Reveals That Reopening is Not Financially Feasible

“Being able to reopen is pretty exciting, except for trying to reopen at 20% capacity is not sustainable," said Executive Director Stephanie Hinman.

Staff at the Kalamazoo State Theatre recently talked to WWMT where they revealed that they are waiting to reopen, as it is not financially feasible to reopen at limited capacity.

Performance venues in Michigan are currently limited to 20% capacity, which for the Kalamazoo State Theatre is about 300 people.

Hinman also went on to say that she wouldn't feel comfortable even if they were allowed to be fully open.

"If we could open at full capacity today, I wouldn't," she said. "I don't feel like now is the time. We need more time."

Joshua Roskamp, a business agent with IATSE Local 26, said that they are hoping for some assistance from the government.

"We're pushing for real assistance, I mean as employees we need help, the venues need help, the counties need help and the state needs help," he said.

Read more on WWMT.

